Emirati field hospital in Gaza conducts medical consultations via 'Starlink'

The airline apologised to passengers for any disruption caused to their travel plans
Leveraging Starlink technology, provided by the UAE seven months ago, the medical team at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza conducted remote consultations on several complex cases. This advanced connectivity enables collaboration with global medical experts, enhancing patient care.
The Emirati medical staff successfully provided treatment to numerous patients, especially children, conducting 20 consultative sessions with leading specialists globally to discuss 50 cases and come up with the most suitable medical treatment plans.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Additionally, some cases were referred to the best medical centres in the UAE for further treatment.
The Starlink service facilitates the exchange of scientific expertise with doctors from various countries, offering medical consultations that help save patients' lives through real-time video communication. This ensures the highest level of medical care for Palestinian patients and the injured as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the severely impacted healthcare sector in Gaza.
The United Arab Emirates strives to provide all possible medical assistance and modern technologies to Palestinians in Gaza to address the catastrophic healthcare situation in the region and prevent its collapse following the shutdown of several hospitals and healthcare institutions due to the challenging circumstances.
ALSO READ:
The airline apologised to passengers for any disruption caused to their travel plans
The incident involving Cirrus SR22 will be investigated, said airline spokesperson
Starting August 12, the government of Dubai will also launch a pilot programme suspending work on Fridays
On Friday evening, the police also urged motorists to be extra cautious while taking the road
The authority said that drivers of recovery vehicles will also incur four black points
Qatar, Egypt and the US have asked Israel and Hamas 'to resume urgent discussion' in Doha or Cairo
Stranded in the country due to hefty penalties and unsettled disputes, many overstaying residents haven't seen their loved ones for years
In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation recognised falconry as the country's intangible heritage