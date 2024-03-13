Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah passes away

Muhammadiyah supports the Palestinian cause by opening schools, giving scholarships, offering humanitarian aid, empowering women
Top Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah passed away on Wednesday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
He was the former chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on social media saying he was one of the "pioneers of business in the Emirates."
