Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah passes away

He was the former chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

by

Web Desk
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 11:10 PM

Top Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah passed away on Wednesday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

He was the former chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on social media saying he was one of the "pioneers of business in the Emirates."

ALSO READ:

