Emirates passengers, crew injured after flight from Perth hits turbulence

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 4:47 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 4:59 PM

Some passengers and crew members sustained injuries when an Emirates flight from Perth to Dubai experienced severe turbulence on Monday. However, the Emirates flight EK421 continued its journey and landed safely at the Dubai International (DXB) airport.

“We can confirm that flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai on December 4, 2023, briefly encountered unexpected turbulence mid-flight. This, unfortunately, resulted in a small number of crew members and passengers on the flight sustaining injuries. The flight continued to Dubai and landed at 4:45am local time,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Emirates spokesperson said the trained crew and volunteers provided the passengers with medical assistance during the flight through a satellite link. Upon landing at DXB, passengers were provided with the additional support required.

“While onboard, those injured were assessed and assisted by our crew and medically-trained volunteers, with additional medical support provided via satellite link. The flight was met by medical services on landing, and Emirates has also deployed its care team to ensure the injured passengers and crew are provided with all possible support,” the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Before takeoff, airlines worldwide advise passengers to keep their belts fastened throughout the flight so that they’re not harmed in turbulence.

According to the US National Transportation Safety Board’s Safety Research Report 2021, being seated with the seat belt fastened is the most effective way to prevent a turbulence-related injury.

Types of turbulence:

Light: Occupants may feel a slight strain against seat belts or shoulder straps. Unsecured objects may be displaced slightly. Food service may be conducted, and little or no difficulty is encountered in walking.

Moderate: Passengers feel definite strains against seat belts or shoulder straps. Unsecured objects are dislodged. Food service and walking are difficult.

Severe: Occupants are forced violently against seat belts or shoulder straps. Unsecured objects are tossed about. Food service and walking are impossible.

63 weekly flights to Australia

As of September 12, the Dubai-based airline operated 63 weekly services to Australia, offering nearly 56,000 seats to and from its four major gateways. Melbourne and Sydney operate three times daily, Brisbane is served with double daily flights, and the airline also operates its flagship A380 daily to Perth.

ALSO READ: