Emirates Draw FAST5: Changing lives, one winner at a time from debt to dream homes in India and beyond
Emirates Draw is on a mission to transform livel "For A Better Tomorrow".
Its FAST5 game is known as the quickest way to winning the Grand Prize and gaining financial freedom in the region, with three grand prize winners to date. Last Saturday, Manoj Bhavsar, Clive Francis from India, and Rajgir Das from Nepal won remarkable prizes, highlighting the growing number of international winners at Emirates Draw.
Manoj Bhavsar - Playing with his eyes closed
Manoj Bhavsar, a 42-year-old electronics technician from Mumbai who has called Abu Dhabi, UAE, his home for 16 years, faced financial challenges and endless sleepless nights. However, in early 2023, his life took a turn for the better when he discovered Emirates Draw through friends.
From that moment, Bhavsar began participating in all three Emirates Draw games on a weekly basis. What set his number selection apart was the fact that he closed his eyes every time, choosing his numbers randomly. His unique way paid off when he won Dh 75,000 in the FAST5 raffle.
"I called my mother as soon as I received the congratulatory email, but I kept the news a secret for a while. Instead, I asked her to watch the Live draw stream, and the moment she saw my name on the screen she yelled with joy," Bhavsar recalls.
Bhavsar's win has inspired countless friends and colleagues who now join him in the pursuit of their dreams. His advice to them is simple: never give up, never lose hope, and keep playing.
With his winnings, Bhavsar plans to finally settle the debt that burdened him for the past two years, bringing him the peace of mind he longed for, thanks to Emirates Draw.
Rajgir Das - A labourer's twist of fate from Saudi Arabia
Imagine a labor camp in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, where Rajgir Das, a Nepali native, works as a heavy machinery operator. On November 1, Das bought his first Emirates Draw ticket, and three days later, he became one of FAST5's guaranteed prize winners, taking home Dh50,000.
From Majhaulia village, Das has spent nine years in Saudi Arabia, dreaming of a better future for his family back home. With his win, he can finally secure their future.
"We didn't have land or house; we were struggling to find a place to live. With this win, I'll be able to buy land, build a house, and do everything!" says the married father of two.
Das's heartwarming story doesn't end there. The day after his Dh50,000 win, he won again with the MEGA7 draw. He is determined to keep playing and chasing his dreams, becoming an inspiration to his fellow residents in the labour camp, who are now excited to participate in Emirates Draw's upcoming games.
