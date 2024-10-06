Watch: UAE citizen injured in car accident in remote desert area airlifted to safety

From complex surgeries to routine procedures, the country's healthcare system is equipped to handle medical needs with compassion and expertise
An Emirati man who sustained injuries in a car accident was rescued by the UAE's National Centre for Search and Rescue, in collaboration with the National Guard and Sharjah Police, early Sunday morning,
The man was evacuated from the remote desert area of Sharjah. The urgent medical evacuation followed after the authorities received a report of a 23-year-old involved in a car accident in a desert location.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
After receiving the report, the search and rescue team promptly mobilised to the location of the accident. Despite the difficult desert terrain, they were able to reach the accident scene and assess the condition of the injured man.
The team first stabilised the patient before initiating the evacuation process. He was airlifted to Al Dhaid Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.
ALSO READ:
From complex surgeries to routine procedures, the country's healthcare system is equipped to handle medical needs with compassion and expertise
Set to open to the public in early 2027, the multi-billion dollar project is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf
Not-for-profit organisation taught the women living at Sonapur how to make them and classes were held for an hour on Saturdays
The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes
Meet two expats who became like family in UAE households
He recalls how their giraffe used to serve as a local landmark for locals — and why they once had to put down 300 venomous cobras
Experts advise coping strategies like acknowledging emotions, seeking support from family, and finding meaningful ways to help
A top official also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack