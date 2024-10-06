Watch: UAE citizen injured in car accident in remote desert area airlifted to safety

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:29 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:36 PM

An Emirati man who sustained injuries in a car accident was rescued by the UAE's National Centre for Search and Rescue, in collaboration with the National Guard and Sharjah Police, early Sunday morning,

The man was evacuated from the remote desert area of Sharjah. The urgent medical evacuation followed after the authorities received a report of a 23-year-old involved in a car accident in a desert location.

After receiving the report, the search and rescue team promptly mobilised to the location of the accident. Despite the difficult desert terrain, they were able to reach the accident scene and assess the condition of the injured man.

The team first stabilised the patient before initiating the evacuation process. He was airlifted to Al Dhaid Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.