Watch: Thick black smoke rises as fire breaks out near zoo in Umm Al Quwain

Supplied photos

A fire erupted near The Zoo Wildlife Park in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday (January 4) afternoon.

“The fire happened a few minutes past 3pm outside the park and we didn’t exactly know if it was a residential area, but we could see thick black smoke. A small section of the park was cordoned off as some animals – particularly the horses – became restless possibly because of the smoke,” Dubai resident Unaiza, who is spending the weekend at the zoo, told Khaleej Times.

“Fire trucks and civil defence personnel immediately responded to put out the fire,” she added, noting the zoo remained open to visitors.

Authorities have yet to give details of the incident. Located along E55 (Al Shuwaib-Umm Al Quwain Road), The Zoo Wildlife Park is a popular destination for nature lovers. Among its attractions are orangutans, lemurs, tigers, and giraffes. Open every day from 8am to 8pm, visitors can enjoy feeding animals and take a horse ride.