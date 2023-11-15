Watch: Injured man airlifted from UAE desert after bicycle accident

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 8:59 AM

An injured American cyclist was successfully rescued from the UAE desert on Tuesday, November 14. He was airlifted and transported to a hospital.

In a collaborative effort, the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and Sharjah Police conducted a medical evacuation operation in response to a bicycle accident in the Al Faya Desert of Sharjah.

The victim, involved in a bicycle accident, had sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted by Search and Rescue Aircraft and transported to Al Zayed Hospital for essential treatment.

