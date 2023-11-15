UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Injured man airlifted from UAE desert after bicycle accident

The American national was evacuated from the Al Faya Desert of Sharjah

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 8:59 AM

An injured American cyclist was successfully rescued from the UAE desert on Tuesday, November 14. He was airlifted and transported to a hospital.

In a collaborative effort, the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and Sharjah Police conducted a medical evacuation operation in response to a bicycle accident in the Al Faya Desert of Sharjah.

The victim, involved in a bicycle accident, had sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted by Search and Rescue Aircraft and transported to Al Zayed Hospital for essential treatment.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE