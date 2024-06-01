Video: Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah spare parts warehouse

A variety of livestock, including goats, sheep, and cows, have been imported to cater to the local demand for the upcoming religious festival
A massive fire broke out in one of the industrial areas of Sharjah on Saturday, according to authorities.
The fire broke out in a used car spare parts warehouse in industrial area 6. It was first reported around 3.05pm, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said.
Thick smoke from the site of the blaze could be seen billowing for hours over nearby highways.
Check out the video shared by a KT reader below:
Firefighters from the Sharjah Civil Defence managed to control the blaze before it could spread to nearby warehouses.
No injuries were reported and cooling operations are currently underway.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
More to follow...
ALSO READ:
A variety of livestock, including goats, sheep, and cows, have been imported to cater to the local demand for the upcoming religious festival
It occurred at 7.46pm UAE time, National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology said
These groups offered people the chance to make a 'passive income' by completing simple tasks
The annual campaign launched today runs till June 30 and shoppers who spend Dh200 or more will be eligible to enter a series of raffle draws
Emotional and psychological support for parents is essential in navigating complex cases
This is the fourth successful mediation by the Emirates that resulted in the release of captives
The choral's history is rooted in the Renaissance era, highlighting the contributions of legendary composers and musicians
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X