Video: Fire in building near Dubai's Mall of the Emirates put out, residents evacuated

The blaze took place on Sunday night in Al Barsha area

Published: Mon 30 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM

Updated: Mon 30 Dec 2024, 11:04 AM

A fire that broke out in a building near Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates on Sunday night has been put out.

Videos posted on social media show the building in Al Barsha engulfed in fire.

When Khaleej Times visited the site on Monday, the facade of the building was covered in black soot. Retail shops located on the ground floor remained closed.

Photo: KT reader

Photo: KT reader

In response to the incident, authorities have cordoned off the street in front of the building to ensure public safety and facilitate emergency operations.

Only one lane remains open to allow for the passage of vehicles.

According to an eyewitness, firefighters and first responders reached the site within minutes after the blaze was reported. The building was then evacuated, after which the firefighting operations began.

Videos posted on Instagram show emergency personnel at the site, batting the blaze.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the Dubai Civil Defence for further details about the incident.

