Unstable weather in UAE: Roads, beaches, Global Village; full list of closures due to rain

As severe weather conditions begin in the UAE, residents and organisations have been dealing with the repercussions of the heavy rains lashing the country. Events have been postponed and authorities have urged residents to stay indoors.

Heavy showers have lashed the country all night, with rain falling in varying intensities across the UAE – in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman. Weather conditions will continue to be unstable today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Here are all the different closures that will be in place today:

Transport

1. Road closures

All roads leading to valleys and mountains will be closed in the UAE this weekend as the country braces for “severe” weather conditions. The roads will remain closed as long as the foul weather persists.

2. Marine transport suspended

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced that Marine transport will be suspended due to rainy weather. Services will be suspended till such weather conditions persist.

3. Tunnels closed in Al Ain

All tunnels in Al Ain city will be closed due to unstable weather conditions across the UAE, as per the Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi.

The temporary closure includes all tunnels, as well as some underpass on external roads in the city.

The closure began on 10pm, Friday, March 8 and will remain closed until further notice.

Parks, beaches

Abu Dhabi's municipality announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the capital due to prevailing unstable weather conditions across the UAE. The closure began from Friday, March 8, and is expected to go on until weather conditions stabilise.

In Dubai, the emirate's municipality announced the closure of all beaches, public parks and markets. Beaches in Dubai have closed from Friday night, whereas public parks and markets will be closed from today (Saturday).

Authorities in Sharjah announced the closure of all parks starting from Friday, March 8, keeping in mind the safety of the public. Sharjah Municipality added that the parks will reopen as soon as the weather improves.

Global Village

Dubai's famous landmark for tourists and residents, Global Village, announced that it will be closed on Saturday, March 9, it also temporarily suspended fireworks.

Evening firework shows will be suspended on March 8 and 9, resuming from March 10.

Events postponed

1. Football matches

Football matches set to take place in the UAE over the weekend have been postponed due to the unstable weather conditions, the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) said on Thursday.

Following co-ordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the UAEFA took the decision to postpone matches across various competitions scheduled from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.

The FA added that the new dates of the postponed matches will be announced on a later date.

2. University open day

Emirates Aviation University yesterday announced that it was going to postpone the open day that it had earlier planned for Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, it added, "We will promptly inform you of the new date. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for updates. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Medical centres closed

Sharjah Municipality said all medical fitness centres will be closed on Saturday, March 9, due to the weather conditions in the UAE.

The authority said that decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the public.

