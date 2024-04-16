UAE weather: Stay-home advisory issued as heavy rains lash all 7 Emirates

More heavy rains, hail forecast as unstable weather intensifies across UAE
UAE residents have been asked to stay at home as heavy rains flooded streets and caused a couple of roads to collapse.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) told residents to leave the safety of their homes only in “cases of extreme necessity”.
The authority also advised motorists to park vehicles in “distant, safe, and elevated locations away from areas prone to flooding”.
Schools went online overnight and all government employees were told to work from home Tuesday and Wednesday as the weather bureau warned of unstable weather conditions that will intensify in two waves today. Many vehicles have broken down as motorists attempted to drive through waterlogged roads. Lightning and thunder boomed through the skies as giant hailstones shattered vehicle windshields in some areas. Some residents have also reported electricity outages.
This the the second stay-home advisory issued by the authorities in two months. In March, residents were told to stay indoors as unstable weather prompted the closure of roads to valleys and mountains.
ALSO READ:
More heavy rains, hail forecast as unstable weather intensifies across UAE
The directive comes in light of hazardous weather conditions prevailing across the country
All sport activities and competitions will be coming to a halt
Public schools across the country will be conducting online classes on Tuesday and Wednesday due to unstable weather conditions
Some areas in UAE are already witnessing light to heavy rainfall and winds
The climate across the country is expected to worsen until Wednesday, April 17
The directive is to ensure safety of students and teaching staff
Weather conditions are expected to worsen until Wednesday, April 17