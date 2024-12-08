UAE rescues 2 injured people aboard cargo ship in Sharjah

Image used for illustrative purposes

Two individuals who experienced a medical emergency while aboard a cargo ship were rescued, the National Search and Rescue Centre of the UAE National Guard announced on Sunday. The incident occurred 6.5 nautical miles off Al Hamriyah Port in Sharjah.

Upon receiving the emergency report, the National Guard successfully carried out the rescue operation as they coordinated with the Coast Guard Group to locate the vessel. A search and rescue boat was quickly dispatched to the scene, where the injured were safely transferred to the port.

First aid was administered on-site, and one of the injured individuals was subsequently transported by National Ambulance to a hospital for further treatment.

This rescue follows a similar operation on November 21, when the National Guard team responded to a medical emergency 10 nautical miles off Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi. A person aboard a marine fishing vessel was suffering from a critical condition, prompting an immediate response from the National Guard after receiving the distress report.

The rescue team stressed the importance of adhering to safety procedures, calling on seafarers to contact the marine emergency line (996) in the event of any emergency, to ensure a rapid response and preserve the safety of lives.