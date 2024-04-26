UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah; residents report thick smoke billowing from site

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 5:09 PM

A massive fire reportedly broke out in one of the industrial areas of Sharjah on Friday, according to residents and eyewitnesses.

"I was working out at the gym when I saw a lots of smoke in the sky from the window. I rushed out to see what was happening. It looks like it's coming from Sharjah since we live near the Dubai-Sharjah border," KT reader Tasmiyah Anwer said.

KT reader: Tasmiyah Anwer

George M, another resident driving from Sharjah to Dubai around 2.30pm, noted that the thick smoke seemed to be coming from the industrial area and could be seen from a distance away.

Photo: KT reader

Another resident, Afsha Noori, who lives in Abu Hail could see the smoke from her apartment's window. "I live close to Mamzar Beach and at around 2.30pm I saw smoke outside. It was coming from the direction of Mamzar area and Sharjah."

KT reader: Afsha Noori

More to follow...

