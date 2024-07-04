UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building after gas cylinder explodes

Photo for illustrative purpose only

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 10:42 PM

A fire broke out in a building in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening after a gas cylinder exploded, according to the Abu Dhabi Police.

The incident took place on Hamdan Street in the emirate's Tourist Club area.

Taking to social platforms, the authority announced that it had controlled the blaze along with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.