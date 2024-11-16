Watch: 4 UAE citizens rescued by Sharjah Police after vehicle overturns

A helicopter was dispatched, transporting one of the seriously injured people to the nearest hospital from the accident
Four citizens were rescued by Sharjah Police after their vehicle overturned in a sandy area in Wadi Qarha in Al Bataeh in Sharjah, National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard announced on Saturday.
A helicopter was dispatched, transporting one of the seriously injured people to the nearest hospital, as soon as the Sharjah Police received a call about the accident.
Meanwhile, first aid was provided to the other injured people, whose injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
They were also transferred to nearby hospitals by the National Guard's ambulance so they can receive necessary treatment to ensure their recovery.
