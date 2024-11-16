Watch: 4 UAE citizens rescued by Sharjah Police after vehicle overturns

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Four citizens were rescued by Sharjah Police after their vehicle overturned in a sandy area in Wadi Qarha in Al Bataeh in Sharjah, National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard announced on Saturday.

A helicopter was dispatched, transporting one of the seriously injured people to the nearest hospital, as soon as the Sharjah Police received a call about the accident.

Watch the video here as shared by National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard:

Meanwhile, first aid was provided to the other injured people, whose injuries ranged from minor to moderate.