UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 5 injured, including 3 students, after school bus hits sidewalk

The children and two supervisors were taken to a hospital for treatment

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
For illustrative purposes
For illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 5:34 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 6:27 PM

An accident on Thursday morning in Sharjah involving a school bus resulted in three students and two supervisors sustaining minor injuries.

According to the Sharjah Police, the accident was caused when the school bus made a sudden turn, drifted, and collided with the pavement.

The injured were transported to a hospital to be treated. The police have assured the parents of the school that their children are safe and healthy after the accident.

The authority has stressed the importance of careful driving of school buses, and the need to follow traffic rules.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE