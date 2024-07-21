UAE: 3 siblings killed after diesel tanker collides into car

Photo: Instagram/Fujairah Today

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 8:29 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:47 PM

Three siblings were killed in a traffic accident in Fujairah on Sunday. Four others sustained injuries in the deadly accident, according to a report by Fujairah Today.

The tragic incident took place on Dibba Ghob Road in Fujairah after a collision between a diesel tanker and a private car.

The Office of the Fujairah Cemetery Affairs announced the names of the three children who died as a result of the accident.

