Thunderstorms in UAE: Did you receive this emergency alert?

Amidst heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions in the UAE on Monday morning, residents across the country have been receiving blaring alerts on their mobile phones.

The emergency alert from the Ministry of Interior (MOI) warns residents of weather fluctuations across the Emirates.

One such alert reads: "Urgent warning! A wave of heavy rain hits some areas of the country. Avoid valleys, water pooling and torrential runoff, take caution while driving, reduce speed and stick to competent authorities' instructions. Stay safe (Ministry of Interior)."

Residents also received similar safety alerts from Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police in English and Arabic, urging adherence to precautionary measures. The public has also been asked to stay indoors and not venture outside unless absolute necessary.

Rumbling thunderstorms and lightning streaked across Abu Dhabi and Dubai skies in the early hours of Monday. A significant decrease in temperatures is expected across the country.

Authorities reminded motorists to drive safely and warned of stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives. Residents must refrain from venturing out, particularly in beach and wadi areas, during rains and adverse weather condition.

The uncharacteristic weather patterns have underscored the importance of preparedness and vigilance in the region, prompting heightened awareness and response efforts across affected areas.

