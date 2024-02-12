UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thunderstorms in UAE: Did you receive this emergency alert?

Heavy rain and unstable weather phenomenon prompted authorities to issue safety warnings in English and Arabic

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 9:11 AM

Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 9:29 AM

Amidst heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions in the UAE on Monday morning, residents across the country have been receiving blaring alerts on their mobile phones.

The emergency alert from the Ministry of Interior (MOI) warns residents of weather fluctuations across the Emirates.

One such alert reads: "Urgent warning! A wave of heavy rain hits some areas of the country. Avoid valleys, water pooling and torrential runoff, take caution while driving, reduce speed and stick to competent authorities' instructions. Stay safe (Ministry of Interior)."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents also received similar safety alerts from Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police in English and Arabic, urging adherence to precautionary measures. The public has also been asked to stay indoors and not venture outside unless absolute necessary.

Rumbling thunderstorms and lightning streaked across Abu Dhabi and Dubai skies in the early hours of Monday. A significant decrease in temperatures is expected across the country.

Authorities reminded motorists to drive safely and warned of stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives. Residents must refrain from venturing out, particularly in beach and wadi areas, during rains and adverse weather condition.

The uncharacteristic weather patterns have underscored the importance of preparedness and vigilance in the region, prompting heightened awareness and response efforts across affected areas.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE