Sharjah: Two injured in four-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Two individuals sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred this evening on Emirates Road in Sharjah.
The collision, involving four vehicles, was attributed to the failure to maintain a safe distance between cars.
According to reports received by the Sharjah Police operations room, emergency services and police units were dispatched to the scene immediately.
They discovered that a woman had suffered moderate injuries, while another individual sustained severe injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al-Mandhary, head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, emphasised that the primary cause of the accident was the lack of a safe following distance.
He noted that distractions and insufficient spacing between vehicles are significant contributors to such tragic incidents, which can lead to substantial human and material losses.
Al-Mandhary highlighted the crucial role of traffic awareness and the responsibility of drivers in adhering to traffic laws and regulations, underscoring that these measures are essential for ensuring road safety and protecting lives and property.
