Sharjah: Two injured in four-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 9:56 PM

Two individuals sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred this evening on Emirates Road in Sharjah.

The collision, involving four vehicles, was attributed to the failure to maintain a safe distance between cars.

According to reports received by the Sharjah Police operations room, emergency services and police units were dispatched to the scene immediately.

They discovered that a woman had suffered moderate injuries, while another individual sustained severe injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al-Mandhary, head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, emphasised that the primary cause of the accident was the lack of a safe following distance.

He noted that distractions and insufficient spacing between vehicles are significant contributors to such tragic incidents, which can lead to substantial human and material losses.