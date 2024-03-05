UAE

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region: NCM

Quake was not felt by UAE residents and had no effect on the country

Web Desk
Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 9:06 AM

An earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), NCM said. However, the quake was not felt by the UAE residents and had no effect on the country.

More details to follow

Web Desk

