Dubai Police seek help to identify man found dead in Al Qusais

The body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology

Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person found dead.

The deceased was found in the Al Qusais area with no identification documents, the police said.

To determine the cause of death, the body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology.

