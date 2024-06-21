Dubai: Multiple-vehicle collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes traffic jam

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

An accident involving multiple vehicles has taken place on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Police said on Friday.

The authority said that the accident involving several vehicles happened before the Last Exit, heading towards Abu Dhabi, causing a traffic jam.

Police urged motorists to be careful and take alternative routes.