Dubai: Fire breaks out in warehouse, brought under control

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 4:48 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 4:59 PM

A fire erupted in a warehouse in Jebel Ali on Wednesday was immediately brought under control by authorities.

The Civil Defence teams dealt with the fire in the warehouse and the blaze was brought under control without any casualties recorded, the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

KT readers also reported about the blaze.