Dubai: Boat catches fire in Harbour area; no casualties reported

A fire broke out on a boat in the Dubai Harbour area on Sunday morning near the fuel station. In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Dubai Civil Defence said they received the incident report at 11:50am.

Firefighters responded quickly and arrived at the scene in three minutes after the incident was reported. Civil Defence personnel from the Dubai Harbour Fire Station began evacuation and firefighting operations shortly after.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour, and the cooling phase began at 12:24pm. No casualties were reported. The Civil Defence did not disclose the cause of the fire.