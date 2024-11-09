6 UAE citizens injured after 4 vehicles crash due to speeding, distracted driving

Six Emiratis were hurt in a four-vehicle collision along Emirates Road in Sharjah on Friday afternoon, the police said. Some of them had to be airlifted to the hospital due to serious injuries.

Initial investigations show that speeding and distracted driving were among the primary causes behind the horrific pile-up, the Sharjah Police said.

The four vehicles crashed on the Emirates Road lane from Al Badie Bridge towards Bridge No. 7, the police report said.

Emergency response teams found the drivers and passengers wounded, with injuries ranging from moderate to severe. They rushed them to the hospital, with some accident victims airlifted for urgent care.

