Eid holidays in UAE: Three days of fireworks, shows, camel rides and more in Abu Dhabi

Supplied photos

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 4:19 PM

From cultural experiences, entertainment, fireworks, and shows, Abu Dhabi has lined up several activities to enjoy with family and friends during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Fireworks on Yas, Hudayriyat

Yas Island is set to light up the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays across two of its premier destinations, Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront. The celebrations will kick off at 9 pm on all three days of Eid, offering guests a mesmerising experience to mark this joyous occasion. Also, visitors to Marsana on Hudayriyat Island will be able to catch the spectacular fireworks on the first day of Eid at 9pm.

Fontana’s musical fountain

Starting from Sunday to June 20, residents can be prepared to be mesmerised by the breathtaking performances, dazzling acts, and the magic of a world-class musical dancing fountain alongside international circus acts that will thrill audiences of all ages. The Fontana Circus Tent, located next to Yas Creative Hub, is where visitors can join a remarkable journey filled with awe-inspiring moments by dancers, gravity-defying aerialists, and incredible circus thrills that promise full-on entertainment for the entire family.

Theme parks on Yas

All the theme parks on Yas Island will be hosting a range of activities during the four days of Eid. Apart from exhilarating rides, visitors to Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld will be treated to traditional Ayala dances, face painting, henna art, and more fun. There are several family-friendly activities, including live entertainment, awaiting guests at Warner Bros. World. Meanwhile, visitors to SeaWorld will not only get a fascinating glimpse into the world of marine life but also witness splendid performances by fishermen dancers, beautiful sand art, and engage in fish net making and handling a falcon too.

Find the lost city of gold

From April 12 to 14, there is an opportunity to step into a world of mystery, laughter, and adventure as Scooby-Doo and The Lost City of Gold make their way to Etihad Arena. One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.

Pony and camel rides

Umm Al Emarat Park has packed a day-long event during the festival days. The Children’s Garden will offer interactive experiences with furry friends at the animal barn from 8am to 12pm. Visitors can delight in pony and camel rides from 5pm to 10pm. Families can cool off in the splash area for kids from 10am to 10pm. As the sun sets, families can gather under the stars at ‘Cinema in the Park’ for special screenings of family movies, which will take place over the three days of Eid at 8.30pm.

Outdoor cinema, DJ, gifts

On the second day of Eid (most likely Wednesday), visitors to Marsana on Hudayriyat Island can experience an extraordinary blend of heritage and modernity. There will be a DJ, outdoor cinema with comfy sofas, surround sound, and movies reflecting Arab culture; an all-day henna station; kids zone with popcorn, cotton candy, and slush machines; roaming carnival-inspired performances, Eid-themed stations with exciting gift prizes; game zone with a variety of inflatables, and more activities.

Culture, art, entertainment

Visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi, where cultural richness meets family-friendly festivities against a backdrop of vibrant music, tantalising cuisines, captivating movie screenings The Jungle Book Step, and indulge in timeless tales’ exhibitions like ‘From Kalila wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables’. Also, Salt Camp extends until Eid, offering a blend of delicious food, culturally inspired performances, and exclusive merchandise in collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Immerse in family playground

Until April 14, visitors to the Galleria Al Maryah Island can enjoy their time at a family playground at Level 2, North Link Bridge. Families can come together and immerse themselves in a myriad of activities, including sub-soccer football games, face painting and henna, Dama, magnetic board puzzles, Jenga, a ball pit, and more. Admission to the play area is complimentary with each child enjoying one hour of exhilarating fun. During this period, guests who purchase a gift card worth Dh1,000 will receive a bonus Dh100 card for their use.

ALSO READ: