Eid holiday in UAE: Enjoy greenery, waterfalls in Saudi, Oman from Dh1,099

Salalah, Oman.

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 7:53 AM

The enchanting destinations of Abha in Saudi Arabia and Salalah in Oman are experiencing a surge in tourists from the UAE. Travel industry executives report that numerous residents are opting for these ideal locations during the Eid Al Adha break, drawn by their convenient locations and favourable weather.

According to industry experts, Salalah's Eid Al Adha group departures are a hit, and overall summer enquiries for both destinations are impressive.

“We are witnessing a 15 per cent increase in Salalah bookings and a surge of 30 per cent for Abha compared to last summer. This data suggests a significant rise in travellers seeking unique summer escapes within the region,” said Rashida Zahid, Vice-President, Operations, Musafir.com.

“These destinations offer a compelling alternative to the usual summer hotspots, attracting visitors seeking cooler climates, breathtaking landscapes, and unique cultural experiences,” added Zahid.

“We have many group packages scheduled during the summer months. However, during the Eid Al Adha break, we have sold out our seats,” said Meenu Krishna, outbound sales manager, at Rooh Tourism.

Gulf Transport Company, which has a bus service to Salalah, said they too, had been receiving daily enquiries for travel to the Oman city. “There are many passengers travelling to Salalah currently. When the Khareef season hits on June 15, we can expect the bus to run at full capacity,” said the operator at the agency.

“We also have Eid Al Adha break coming up. Residents have already started booking tickets to spend three days in the wonderland of the Middle East,” added the operator.