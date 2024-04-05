Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Over 400 patrol cars, 2 helicopters to be deployed for public safety

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 5:20 PM

More than 400 patrol cars will be deployed by the Dubai Police to monitor public safety during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs, said on Friday that all preparations have been completed. He enumerated there will be 429 security patrol vehicles, 62 civil defence vehicles, 34 marine security boats, 135 ambulances, 10 maritime rescue boats, 51 bicycle patrols ready, five responder vehicles, and two helicopters for deployment.

Dubai Police are also collaborating with the Roads and Transport Authority to ensure availability of public transport. Authorities said there are 107 trains for Dubai Metro and Tram; 1,150 public transport buses; 12,632 taxi vehicles; 13,912 limousines; and 57 marine transport vehicles.

Obey traffic rules

Dubai Police reminded motorists to obey all traffic rules and to constantly adhere to speed limits to prevent road accidents.

There are seven control centres for monitoring and ensuring smoot traffic movement across the city. Choke points that will be monitored are mosques and large prayer halls, commercial centers, open markets, and tourist areas.

Mind the children

With many residents and tourists expected to go to different beaches and pool areas, Dubai Police also called on parents and guardians to exercise caution and be always mindful of their children.

Al Ghaithi, who is also the chairman of events Security Committee, also reminded not to allow their children to play with fireworks during the Eid. There are strict rules and regulations that apply when lighting fireworks in the UAE.

