Eid Al Fitr 2024 in UAE: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai this long weekend

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 4:53 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 5:12 PM

Staying in the UAE for the long Eid Al Fitr weekend? Enjoy the festivities across Dubai with fireworks lighting up the sky almost every night.

Employees in the private sector may get a break of up to nine days, depending on when the moon is sighted. While many families are travelling during this period — especially since it comes right after schools' spring break — there are those who opt to stay put and celebrate Eid in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Certain places in Dubai have been lighting up skies with regular fireworks shows since Ramadan begand. But once Eid Al Fitr rolls in, expect grander spectacles at major landmarks.

Here's where you and your family can watch the fireworks during the upcoming long weekend:

Global Village

The popular festival park is transforming into a vibrant spectacle adorned with festive decorations for Eid. Visitors can enjoy daily musical fireworks displays alongside a lineup of more than 200 daily cultural and entertainment shows.

Fireworks show dates: April 10-14

Time: 9pm

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Besides its thrilling rides, mascot appearances, and delightful feasts, Dubai Parks and Resorts is rolling out a grand celebration for Eid Al Fitr.

Guests will have the opportunity to be among the first to witness the thrilling Alien Parade, a brand-new show featuring dancing astronauts, specialty acts, and outer spaced-themed fun, taking place outdoors.

Eid events date: April 10-12

Fireworks date: First night of Eid

Bonus: Daily laser shows will light up skies thrice, every night

Dubai Festival City Mall

Shopping with the family? Treat the kids to a dazzling show at the waterfront destination Dubai Festival City Mall.

Fireworks date: April 10

Time: 8pm

Hatta

Even those going on a road trip for a quick escape from the city can enjoy an Eid sky spectacle. If you're going up the majestic mountains of Hatta, don't miss the show.

Fireworks date: April 10

Time: 8pm

Al Seef

If you missed all the fireworks on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, you'll still have a chance to catch them in the historic neighbourhood of Al Seef.

Fireworks date: April 11

Time: 8pm

Bluewaters Island

Picked a restaurant on Bluewaters for your get-together? Start your dinner with a visual treat and be on the lookout for special offers.

Fireworks date: April 12

Time: 8pm

The Beach, JBR

A party by the beach is always a good idea, especially with the perfect weather. If you're planning to see the fireworks at JBR, get there early to secure the best spot.

Fireworks date: April 12

Time: 8pm

ALSO READ: