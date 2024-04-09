Eid Al Fitr 2024: Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Hamdan and Maktoum wish people in the UAE

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 8:19 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 8:37 PM

The Shawwal crescent was sighted on Tuesday in the UAE, igniting a nationwide festive atmosphere for Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, extended his Eid greetings to the people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab world and Islamic nations.

In his message on social media, Sheikh Mohammed 'congratulated the people of the Emirates and all Arab and Islamic peoples on Eid'. He wrote: "May God shower His blessings upon us all and grant us the opportunity to celebrate this joyous occasion with goodness and prosperity. May our acts of obedience during this blessed month be accepted."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also wished everyone. He took to X and wrote: "We congratulate our leadership, our people, and all Muslims world-wide on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. May it bring joy, blessings, and prosperity to everyone."

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, also congratulated the leaders of the country on the occasion.

He wrote: "We thank God for the completion of the fasting and obedience of the holy month, and we pray to Him to spread peace, security, and goodness to the entire world. Eid is an occasion for joy and familiarity, and in it we deepen our connections and social ties. Eid Mubarak and happy new year."

Leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to the kings, Emirs and presidents of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.

The country's vice presidents, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have also dispatched similar cables to the leaders of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.

UAE announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr on April 10 after the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Monday night. Public and private sector employees are enjoying a 9-day long break and will resume work on April 15.

