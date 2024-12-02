Video: UAE leaders wish residents a blessed year on 53rd National Day, remember founding fathers

UAE leaders have addressed the country's residents on the occasion of the 53rd National Day on Monday, remembering the founding fathers with pride and gratitude.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wished the people of UAE a blessed year as the country celebrates Eid Al Etihad.

In a message on X, he said: "On our glorious Eid Al Etihad, we praise God for the blessing of this cherished nation."

"We remember the founders, celebrate the achievements of the journey, congratulate the people of the Union, renew our loyalty to the President of the Union, and pledge to safeguard the Union’s accomplishments. We inspire the younger generation to give their all to protect the future of this Union," he added.

A video that was attached to the tweet shows archive footage of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE speaking about the country's union.

Here's the video Sheikh Mohammed shared:

"Wishing the people of the UAE a blessed year. May every year bring our people goodness, security, peace, prosperity, and stability," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE also took to X to commemorate the occasion by saying: "On the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of our beloved country, we recall with pride the journey of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and the founding fathers, who established the union and laid the solid foundations of this blessed edifice."

Sheikh Hamdan said: 'We renew our pledge and promise to our wise leadership and our dear people to work sincerely always and forever to keep the flag of the Union flying high in the fields of leadership, so that we can create a bright future for the coming generations of the Emirates."

Watch the video Sheikh Hamdan shared on this occasion: