UAE: Sheikh Zayed Festival celebrates National Day with fireworks, drone display, heritage shows

Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba will celebrate the UAE's 53rd National Day with fireworks, drone displays, and heritage shows from Sunday, December 1, until December 3.

The drone display will begin at 9.49pm and last for 20 minutes, followed by a grand fireworks show at 10pm. These shows, along with other festival activities, are among the most popular events, offering visitors an exciting experience.

The "Eid Al Etihad Caravan" will arrive today and perform a heritage show over two days, with a procession featuring camels adorned with the UAE flag and folk performances, highlighting the nation's cultural pride.

The Carnival will take place from December 1 to 3, with local and international teams showcasing their art forms in a vibrant blend of Emirati heritage and modern performances.

The festival also features a moving flag activity, where students and visitors will form the UAE flag, and a "Most Beautiful Emirati Dress" event, running until December 7, which celebrates the elegance of traditional Emirati attire. These activities reflect the UAE's national pride and commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.