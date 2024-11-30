UAE: Road closure announced for National Day parade in Ras Al Khaimah on December 1

Photo: @rakpoliceghq/X

A major road in Ras Al Khaimah will be closed for the 53rd Eid Al Parade on Sunday, December 1, RAK Police said on Saturday.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police will conduct the UAE National Day Parade involving military units on the main road at Corniche Al Qawasim.

It will lead to closure of the road from 3pm until the end of the parade, the authority posted on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged the public to take alternative routes during the road closure.

See the map below: