UAE National Day: Workers get chance to win a car in raffle during Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Photos: Supplied

As the UAE celebrates its 53rd National Day on December 2, more than one million workers participated in the Eid Al Etihad celebrations held under the theme "Our workers' happiness in our union's celebration.”

The 2-day festivities for the workers kicked off today, held in various locations across the nation. The celebrations include a raffle with a car as the grand prize, along with other giveaways, prizes, competitions, and entertainment shows.

The UAE continues to lead global rankings in various competitive labour market indicators. The country has effective legislation, policies, and initiatives in place, including a comprehensive social protection system that encompasses the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, Voluntary Savings Scheme for end-of-service benefits, the health insurance system, and a programme to safeguard workers' financial entitlements.

Along with this, the UAE’s Wage Protection System (WPS) and regulations to resolve labour disputes are in place. Additionally, the contributions of the workforce are also acknowledged through prestigious initiatives such as the Emirates Labour Market Award. In its second edition, the award honoured 48 exceptional workers for their dedication and outstanding achievements.

The nationwide celebratory activities for UAE National Day are organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police General Command, municipalities across the UAE, National Ambulance, and Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone.

These events are backed by diamond sponsorship from the Insurance pool and platinum sponsorship from Aldar Properties, along with the sponsorship of the Ministry's strategic partners, including the UAE Food Bank, the International Charity Organization, Dar Al Ber Society, Al Ihsan Charity Association, the Fujairah Charity Association, Union Cooperative, Kitopi, Al Marai, and Shamsin Restaurant.