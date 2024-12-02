Look: UAE Vice-Presidents in military vehicles as 21-gun salute, air show honour soldiers

KT Photos: Shihab

On the morning of December 2, the Al Sameeh area in Abu Dhabi was alive with energy and patriotism, as the UAE celebrated Union Day alongside the 10th anniversary of the National Service Law.

Among the key figures were Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who went around the venue in a military vehicle.

As the sun rose, a spectacular 21-gun salute echoed through the air, marking a grand welcome for the leaders. The shots resonated with pride, setting the tone for a day dedicated to honouring the valour and dedication of the armed forces.

The National Service Law, a pivotal moment in the nation’s history, was highlighted as a cornerstone for instilling values of loyalty, belonging, and sacrifice among the youth of the UAE.

The parade showcased a majestic military line-up, featuring a blend of traditional and modern elements. Military bands played stirring anthems, filling the air with songs that celebrated the bravery of the nation’s heroes. The atmosphere was electric, with families and veterans gathered to witness the display of strength and unity.

One of the highlights of the event was the exhilarating air show, where modified Apache helicopters soared overhead, demonstrating their combat capabilities. The crowd gasped in awe as low-flying aircraft performed intricate maneuvers, leaving trails of smoke that formed the letters 'UAE' in the sky. This spectacle not only showcased the country’s advanced defensive capabilities but also served as a reminder of the commitment to safeguarding the nation.

The parade also featured specialised military transport aircraft, showcasing the UAE’s readiness and resilience in times of need. Throughout the event, the Sheikhs were actively engaged, leading various segments of the parade and interacting with the troops, further fostering a sense of camaraderie and support.

A significant moment came when the flag of the Khalifa bin Zayed Airborne Brigade was ceremonially handed over, symbolising the unwavering loyalty and dedication of the armed forces. This act reinforced the spirit of unity and the shared commitment to the UAE's values. As the day concluded, members of the armed forces took an oath of loyalty, pledging their dedication to the nation and its leaders. This solemn promise echoed through the hearts of all present, a reminder of the sacrifices made to preserve the UAE's achievements and ensure its future. Among the attendees were Hala S. and Shuaib Al Masoud, both filled with pride as they experienced the festivities. Hala remarked, "The parade was absolutely breathtaking! I'm very proud to be a part of this celebration. It reminded us all of the sacrifices made to keep our nation safe and united. This was the perfect way to spend National Day!" Shuaib reflected on a special moment during the parade, saying, "Seeing Sheikh Mohammed wave to the crowds was the happiest moment for me. It felt so personal and connected; it was like he was acknowledging each one of us." Colonel Mohammed Salem Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the Reserve Service Affairs Directorate at the National Service and Reserve Authority, shared his thoughts on the significance of the day. "This is a national day that we celebrate with two occasions: the establishment of the Union and the tenth anniversary of the National and Reserve Service Authority Law. This celebration is truly a national wedding that resonates deeply with all segments of UAE society. From our wise leadership to every individual residing in this country, even our expat brothers express their joy for this occasion." Colonel Mohammed Salem Al Mansouri He emphasised the meticulous preparations for the event, stating, "The preparations for this parade were executed at the highest level, guided by the directives of our wise leadership and the collaborative efforts of various government agencies involved in this event."