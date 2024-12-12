From 10,000 people to drones and camels: How UAE’s epic Eid Al Etihad show came to be

Supplied photos

Splendid visuals, live camels, and an unforgettable Harbiya bedouin dance performance – this year's Eid Al Etihad programme left viewers stunned as it took them through the journey of the UAE. The stage show, which took place on a grand scale with thousands of participants, took three months to plan, a spokesperson has revealed.

Organising an event at this scale "demanded meticulous planning, extensive expertise, and a highly efficient team", Eisa Alsubousi, Strategic and Creative Lead of the Organising Committee of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad said.

Performed on December 2 in Al Ain, the show unfolded on the largest-ever stage constructed for the UAE’s National Day celebrations. “Preparation for the event began in September 2024, with a team developing a comprehensive plan covering all operational details, including guest experience and field team coordination.”

More than 10,000 participants from 81 nationalities, including expatriates, Emiratis, and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra came together to create the iconic show. "A diverse group of specialists in fields such as visual arts, design, history, culture, archaeology and the environment worked collaboratively” towards the success of the event, Alsubousi added.

Several advanced technologies were also used to put together a very immersive experience.

Advanced technology

“We used projection mapping on the stage, where multiple projectors delivered high-definition images with lighting effects to add stunning visual dimensions,” he said. “Drones played a pivotal role, forming shapes like palm trees and invention illustrations. We also used a total of 20 camels to participate in the live show.”

He said the show also highlighted how technological advancements could be used to protect nature and paid homage to local projects. “We wanted to demonstrate how innovations like AI in medicine and advanced satellite technology can help with global challenges including undersea exploration to space expeditions,” he said.

“We collaborated with UAE institutions to showcase pioneering projects such as Archireef, AquaAi Intelligence, Hyvegeo, Med42, and Space42, highlighting local innovations that bridge environmental sustainability and technological advancement.”

Nature – the storyteller Eisa said that writer Maryam Al Dabbagh envisioned a play where nature emerged as the primary narrator. “This unique storytelling approach drew inspiration from elements such as constellations, oases, and landmarks like Al Thuraya (Pleiades) and Jebel Hafeet, giving a voice to natural entities,” he said. “What made the show remarkable was its ability to foster an emotional connection with nature by presenting it as the storyteller.” Al Ain was chosen to host the event owing to its natural beauty and deep-rooted history, he said. “The event focused on Al Ain’s most prominent archaeological sites, including the Jebel Hafeet Tombs, which date back to the Early Bronze Age over 5,000 years ago,” he added. “It also explored the city’s historic oases, forts, old houses, mosques, and markets.” The Hili Archaeological Park, dating to the Umm Al Nar period and the ancient Falaj irrigation system were also highlighted. Staging the event at the Unesco-listed Jebel Hafeet Desert Park meant that they had to adhere to strict rules and regulations to make sure there was no harm to nature. “From the moment the location was selected, we coordinated with the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi to ensure the preservation of the protected area and to restore the site to its original state after the event,” he said. “All construction for this year’s celebration was temporary and was completely dismantled once the event concluded.” ALSO READ: UAE President joins 'March of the Union' to celebrate 53 years of national pride, cultural heritage