Eid in UAE: From visa services to parks, timing changes to know for long weekend

Here's a quick guide to holiday operating hours of centre and hubs that are providing essential services

File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 6:32 PM

Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 11:01 PM

Though most offices in the UAE will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to 18, centres for essential services will remain open. Timings, however, have been revised.

Operating hours of public transport and some leisure spots have also been adjusted in line with the expected shift in demand.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you're planning to step out during the long weekend, here's a guide to key timing changes:


Visa service centres in Dubai

Those who need to access visa services in Dubai — from application to renewals and extensions — are encouraged to complete transactions online via the Dubai Now app or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs' (GDRFA) website.

However, some GDRFA centres will remain open:

  • GDRFA centre at DXB (Terminal 3's Arrivals Hall): Open 24/7
  • Al Aweer Customer Happiness Centre: 6am to 10pm daily throughout the holiday

Public parks

Planning to take a stroll at a park? Here are the timings:

Dubai

  • Neighbourhood parks and public squares: 8am to midnight (12am)
  • Zabeel, Al Khor, Al Mamzar, Al-Safa and Mushrif parks: 8pm to 11pm
  • Mountain bike track and mountain walking trail within Mushrif Park: 6am to 7pm
  • Quranic Park: 8am to 10pm
  • Cave of Miracles and Glass House: 9am to 8.30pm
  • Dubai Frame: 9am to 9pm
  • Children’s City: 9am to 8pm (Monday and Tuesday); 2pm to 8pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Abu Dhabi

  • Abu Dhabi City's public parks, ladies and family parks, playgrounds: 8am to 11pm
  • Al Ain City and Al Dhafra region's parks and playgrounds: 8am to midnight (12am)

Sharjah

  • Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park: 9am to 11pm
  • Neigbourhood parks: 4pm to 10pm

Vehicle inspection centres

Need to get your vehicle tested? Here's a guide:

Dubai

All centres of RTA service providers will be closed during Eid Al Adha holidays — but technical testing services will resume on Tuesday, June 18, and public halls will open on Wednesday, June 19.

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the kiosks or smart customer centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, and Al Kifaf.

Abu Dhabi

Most Adnoc Vehicle Inspection Centres (VIC) in the UAE Capital will be closed during the holidays. However, a few will be open, according to an Adnoc call centre executive.

  • On June 16, the following centres will be open:

>> Main VIC in Al Muroor: Open 24/7

>> Main VIC in Al Ain (Falaj Hazaa): Open 24/7

  • June 17-18:

>> Main VIC in Al Muroor: Open 24/7

>> VIC in Motor World, Al Shamkha: 2pm to 10pm

From June 19, all Adnoc VICs will resume services.

Ajman

Ajman Transport Authority's offices will be closed from Sunday, June 16, to Monday, June 17. Vehicle inspection services will be available on these dates and hours:

  • Saturday, June 15: 9am to 7pm
  • Tuesday, June 18: 9am to 7pm

Public transport

If you're taking the public transport to see family and friends and enjoy the UAE's Eid offerings, keep the timings in mind:

Dubai

For the Metro:

  • June 14 to 15: 5am until 1am (next day)
  • June 16: 8am – 1am (next day)
  • June 17-21: 5am to 1am (next day)

For the Tram:

  • June 15 6am to 1am
  • June 16: 9am to 1am
  • June 17-21: 6am to 1am

RTA bus:

  • Bus route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will not operate from June 14 to 18. Riders are advised to take bus route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai to Abu Dhabi during this period.
  • Bus Route E102 from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will also not operate from June 14 to 18 and passengers can use the same line from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Community.

Abu Dhabi

  • Public bus, Abu Dhabi Express, and Abu Dhabi Link service: 6am to 11pm, daily

Sharjah

Some 110 Sharjah buses will be conducting more than 1,100 trips every day on 12 lines during the Eid Al Adha holidays. There will be a 10-minute interval between buses during peak hours.

  • Passenger transport between cities at Al Jubail Station: 3.45am to 12.30am (next day) during the Eid period.
  • Route number 203 will operate Sharjah-Muscat trips twice daily: 6.30am for first trip; 4.30pm for second trip

Ras Al Khaimah

Taking the bus to and from Ras Al Khaimah or within the emirate? Check the timings here.

Internal buses:

Intercity buses:

Ajman

Here's a guide for bus riders in the emirate:

Web Desk


