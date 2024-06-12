Eid Al Adha: Dubai, Sharjah announce public park timings

They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
Dubai Municipality has announced the operating times for public parks, including residential parks, plazas, specialised parks, and leisure facilities, during the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to June 18.
Dubai Municipality will also organise various events, including drawing sessions and distribution of desserts on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha between 4pm and 7pm at Children’s City.
Meanwhile, Sharjah Municipality also announced the operating hours for public parks for the Eid weekend starting June 16 to June 18.
Besides going to the park, families can also enjoy doing fun activities at various places such as Riverland, Motiongate Dubai, and Legoland Dubai among others. Residents can also travel back in time when they visit this 100-year-old house in Sharjah.
