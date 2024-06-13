Eid Al Adha 2024: Slaughterhouse timings announced in Dubai

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 5:01 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 5:07 PM

The Dubai Municipality has announced the working hours in the emirate's slaughterhouses for Eid Al-Adha 2024. The amended hours are meant to ensure smooth operations during the festival and meet everyone's needs. The festival days are from June 15 until June 18.

Here are the timings of the slaughterhouses:

Al Qusais slaughterhouse

Arafah Day

7:00 am to 6:00 pm

First, second and third days of Eid

7:30 am-4:00 pm

Al Quoz and Al Lisaili abattoirs

Arafah Day

7:00 am-4:00 pm

The first, second and third days of Eid

7:30 am-4:00 pm

Moqsab