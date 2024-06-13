Eid Al Adha 2024: Slaughterhouse timings announced in Dubai

They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
The Dubai Municipality has announced the working hours in the emirate's slaughterhouses for Eid Al-Adha 2024. The amended hours are meant to ensure smooth operations during the festival and meet everyone's needs. The festival days are from June 15 until June 18.
Here are the timings of the slaughterhouses:
Arafah Day
7:00 am to 6:00 pm
First, second and third days of Eid
7:30 am-4:00 pm
Arafah Day
7:00 am-4:00 pm
The first, second and third days of Eid
7:30 am-4:00 pm
Arafah and the first day of Eid
7:30 am-7:00 pm
The second and third days of Eid
7:30 am-4:00 pm
Earlier, Abu Dhabi municipality announced the timings of the slaughterhouses for Eid Al Adha in the emirate, which will be from from 6.00am until 5.30pm every day throughout the week. The municipality has also expanded the capacity of its slaughterhouses to accommodate approximately 37,000 sacrifices and carcasses.
ALSO READ:
They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
Islam Belaribi's content ranges from personal experiences to motivational messages and practical advice on coping with cancer
When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do
Exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could earlier amount to 'abduction'
Recently, one patrol officer entered a burning car to save a trapped driver
The pardon comes owing to the good conduct and behaviour by the prisoners during their sentence
The UAE was also the second-largest source of remittances, which have been one of the critical sources of foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan
Senior citizens, low-income retirees, and families of deceased nationals have been exempted from housing loan payments of over Dh262.8 million