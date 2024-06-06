Eid Al Adha 2024: Sheikh Hamdan orders early salary payments for govt employees

The villa has a built-up area of 17,500 sq ft, with a 25m lap pool in the basement, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa, sauna and steam room
Dubai government employees will be getting their June salaries well in advance — just in time for Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Thursday issued a directive stating that government staff should receive their salaries on June 13.
This ensures employees will able to meet their needs for the festival, bringing joy to their families.
UAE residents are set to get up to five days off for Eid Al Adha — depending on when the Moon is sighted. (Click here to know more about how the holiday is determined.)
Today, Saudi Arabia's Moon-sighting committee will be on the lookout for the crescent that will mark the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. If spotted today, the first day of Eid Al Adha is June 16. If the moon is not spotted, Eid starts on June 17.
