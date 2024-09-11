Watch: Abu Dhabi opens 3 new schools in Zayed City

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM

Three new state-of-the-art schools have been opened in Zayed City. The project is the first of its kind to be completed under the Abu Dhabi Investment Office-led public-private partnership model.

The schools will add 5,360 students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The new schools are built on an area of 81,000 sqm.

The project has been done in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and a consortium led by BESIX and Bellinary Group.

Watch below, a video of the new facilities, shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office on X:

The new schools are equipped with the latest advanced technologies, and provide educational spaces designed to stimulate creative and educational inspiration.

The opening of the new schools were celebrated by Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge, Badr Salim Sultan Al Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and other senior officials.

ADIO also has other public-private sector partnerships, including the development of world-class facilities for the Khalifa University of Science and Technology student housing.