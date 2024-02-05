UAE work permit for private tuitions: Teachers not allowed to coach students from their schools

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Teachers cannot offer private tuitions to students from their own schools, Khaleej Times can reveal. A ‘code of conduct’ that teachers must sign to get a private tuition work permit categorically states that it is “prohibited” for them to “provide services directly to students affiliated with their schools”.

Disclosure of any conflict of interest is necessary, the 7-point document states.

In December last year, the UAE legalised private tuitions as it announced a new permit to offer lessons outside educational institutions.

When the permit was first announced, educators had said they would discourage teachers from coaching their own students privately as this could lead to a potential clash of interest. They had raised concerns about the teachers’ ability to maintaining objectivity or fairness, especially in evaluative situations.

Code of conduct

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has defined private tuitions as the “practice of providing educational lessons outside of school hours by qualified educators”.

Among the documents that applicants must submit to get the two-year permit is the signed code of conduct.

Teachers are required to be professional with their students and refrain from “inappropriate activities such as sending them emails or images”. They must also avoid physical contact with their wards.

In addition to these, the document states:

Confidentiality of information relating to students and parents must be maintained.

In no case may students be subjected to violence, either verbally or physically.

Do not engage in topics containing abnormal or extremist concepts or ideas that are inconsistent with the state's national identity.

What can be taught?

Registered teachers, those already holding jobs, unemployed individuals, school students aged 15 to 18, and university pupils are among those who can apply for the permit that’s issued free of charge.

Private tutors with a permit issued via the MoHRE website can teach a range of subjects. Among them are:

- Academic subjects like math, physics, chemistry, geology, sociology, food science etc.

- Languages like English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German etc.

- Business topics like commerce, accounting and economics.

- Social subjects like history and geography.

- Art and design

- Arabic and Islamic studies

- Physical education

- Film and video production, graphic design and multimedia

- Dance, music and theatre.

How to apply

The permit aims to curb illegal and unregulated private tuitions as parents seek teachers to help their children get educational support.

Those caught offering private lessons without a permit will be subject to fines and penalties. Eligible individuals can apply for the permit via the MoHRE’s website or app.

The requirements vary, depending on who is applying. Among others, these are the documents that may be required:

- Valid UAE residency (passport/Emirates ID)

- Signed code of conduct

- Certificate of good conduct

- No-objection certificate from the employer

- No-objection certificate from the guardian (for students looking to offer private tuitions)

- Experience certificate (if any)

