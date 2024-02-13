UAE universities rank among world's top 200 for the first time

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 3:06 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 3:20 PM

The UAE's universities’ reputation has improved significantly, positioning themselves among the world’s top 200 most reputed educational institutions globally for the first time.

An analysis by the Times Higher Education showed that three UAE universities saw a “nine-fold increase” in their reputation since 2021, reflecting that the efforts of the government and institutions to provide world-class education to students are paying dividends and gaining esteem in academic circles.

These three UAE institutions are Abu Dhabi University ranked between 101-125, Al Ain University (101-125) and Zayed University (151-175).

The Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings uses United Nations data as a guide to ensure that the response coverage is as representative of world scholarship as possible. The questionnaire targets only experienced, published scholars, who offer their views on excellence in research and teaching within their disciplines and at institutions with which they are familiar. The study publishes only the top 200 universities in the world for reputation. It received a total of 38,796 responses from 166 countries.

Among the other regional countries, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon universities saw a three-fold increase rise in their reputation.

The Times Higher Education World Reputation results showed that, on average, 70.6 per cent of the votes for Arab universities came from scholars based in the region itself.

Globally, Harvard University was rated the most reputed, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of Oxford and University of Cambridge in the top five list. Others were the University of California, Princeton University, Tsinghua University, Yale University and The University of Tokyo.

