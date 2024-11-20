UAE to send 40,000 school bags to Lebanon

The digital school represents one of the initiatives that express the UAE’s humanitarian mission
UAE will send 40,000 school bags to Lebanon, as directed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.
This is a part of the initiatives aimed at supporting the 'UAE with Lebanon' campaign, and seeks to support the continuity of education in Lebanon.
The "UAE with Lebanon" campaign was launched by President Sheikh Mohamed. This support comes within the framework of the UAE's ongoing efforts to promote education and provide assistance to Lebanon, especially in light of the challenges facing the education sector there.
The project reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to its humanitarian mission based on creating hope, providing opportunities for communities, and supporting their aspirations for the future, said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School.
He pointed out that the digital school represents one of the initiatives that express the UAE’s humanitarian mission, through the innovative and sustainable educational solutions it provides that enhance learning opportunities for children in less fortunate areas around the world.
On October 30, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, directed the provision of programmes to support the continuity of education in Lebanon through the “Digital School”, to confront the difficult circumstances caused by the current events in the sisterly Lebanese Republic.
Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, pointed out that the UAE was among the first countries to sense its responsibility towards Lebanon.
