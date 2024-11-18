UAE to introduce real estate degree for Emiratis at universities

A dedicated academic major in real estate will soon be launched at select UAE universities, offering Emirati students a chance to gain specialised qualifications in the growing sector.

Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, told Khaleej Times: “We are collaborating with universities to introduce this major exclusively for Emiratis, and details will be announced soon."

This came during the 2nd Real Estate Day for Emiratis Employment 2024, held in Dubai today, which aims to empower UAE nationals and boost their participation in real estate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Highlighting the sector's potential, he added: “With over 400 vacancies posted in a single day, the opportunities in real estate are immense. Emiratis should seize this chance to grow and contribute to one of the most dynamic industries in the country.”

The second edition of Real Estate Day builds on last year’s success, which saw more than 1,000 Emiratis employed. This year, leading real estate companies have returned with a variety of job roles to attract young talent.

One of the prominent participants is Dirham, the first real estate company who focuses on enabling UAE nationals to thrive in the sector.

Omar Alshaiba, the company’s owner, said: “Our vision is for every Emirati to have an additional source of income. While most companies are focused on recruitment, we aim to empower individuals to look beyond traditional jobs.”

Omar Alshaiba

He also highlighted the flexibility of their offerings: “We provide online training programmes and non-binding contracts, making it easier for Emiratis to gain practical experience in the field.”

Another key player, Al Ruwad Real Estate Emirati company, showcased its 11 years of expertise by offering administrative roles in marketing, public relations, and other fields.

“This is our second time participating, and we are focusing on providing top-tier positions for Emiratis in all areas related to real estate,” said Ismail Al Hammadi, company owner.

Meanwhile, Arada Real Estate continues to expand its Emiratisation drive. Alya Al Falasi, Emiratisation officer, said: “We are delighted to be part of this event again, offering opportunities in marketing, hospitality, and other vital departments.”

Alya Al Falasi

The event also saw aspiring Emirati professionals eager to step into the real estate world. Hazza Al Yamahi, a 19-year-old high school graduate currently studying at ADNOC Technical Academy, said: “I want to gain hands-on experience in Dubai’s real estate market. It’s a field I’m passionate about, and I’m keen to explore it further.”

Hazza Al Yamahi Similarly, Zayed University graduates Shahed Bin Haidar and Fawaghi Al Sheikh attended the event, hoping to secure roles in interior design within the real estate sector. The one-day event, hosted by the Dubai Land Department, was organised in collaboration with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis). With a growing focus on Emiratisation and skill development, the real estate major and employment drive are expected to play a key role in shaping the future of Emirati professionals in the industry. ALSO READ: UAE universities to have simpler application process after EmSAT cancellation Dubai-based company to teach gaming in school as part of curriculum, upskill students UAE schools: Choosing a curriculum? British, IB, American, CBSE options explained