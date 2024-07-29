UAE summer break: 5 ways students can upskill, prepare for academic year

The city maintains its tourism growth momentum following a milestone year in 2023, hosting 17.15 million tourists
After a month of relaxing and rejuvenating, students can use the remaining time of the summer break to upskill, learn new things, and get a head start on their academic year, a top educationalist said.
“While we still have the luxury of long breaks, it is on us to make the most out of this time,” professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), told Khaleej Times.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Professor Aouad suggested a list of things that students can do to better prepare for the year ahead, and boost their personal and mental growth in addition to learning new life skills.
Professor Aouad noted that students can explore new subjects within their field or beyond to deepen their knowledge and identify career ambitions.
“Students can use online platforms for courses in everything from data science to creative writing. Earning certificates within your field will boost your skillset and provide an added advantage when applying for jobs. Other than industry-specific training, some topics that can help across disciplines include communications, project management, the use of AI tools, presentation development and management skills.”
Professor Aouad underlined that volunteering releases a feel-good hormone called dopamine, which reduces stress and increases positive, relaxed feelings.
Students “make a difference in society while building valuable soft skills through volunteer work with organisations. You can develop essential skills like leadership and teamwork while contributing to impactful social initiatives. Volunteering provides an ideal platform to start building social connections that can lead to professional opportunities later in life,” he said.
The university chancellor noted that students can use the break to develop and strengthen their mental wellness, which will be helpful throughout their education and beyond.
“Exercise is a great way to release stress, and it is never too late or too early to introduce exercise into our lifestyles. Experiment with different exercises, like yoga, running, or team sports, to find out which ones you enjoy the most and make a conscious effort to commit to exercise as part of your daily routine. Other stress management techniques that you can learn include breathing techniques, relaxation exercises, and meditation exercises.”
The professor recommended two books: ‘The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business’ by Charles Duhigg and ‘The Psychology of Money’ by Morgan Housel.
“‘The Power of Habit’ is a fascinating exploration of the science behind habits and how they can be changed. It will help you break undesirable habits while building new habits that can better serve your personal and professional career goals. ‘The Psychology of Money’ explores the intricate relationship between wealth, greed, and happiness. It will help you manage your finances, positively influence financial decisions and help develop a healthier relationship with money.”
Learning new languages improves cognitive health and functionality. It helps students connect with others on a deeper level and can boost career prospects.
“Some of the world’s fastest-growing languages after English include Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, French, and Portuguese. Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages in the region, and it is increasingly valuable in global business and diplomatic relations, especially if you are aiming to pursue your career in the region,” professor Aouad said.
ALSO READ:
The city maintains its tourism growth momentum following a milestone year in 2023, hosting 17.15 million tourists
Residents have been urged not to approach the area
Explained: Commercial gaming is when players place an amount of money as a bet to win more cash or valuable items
Gaming regulatory authority developed a framework aimed towards protecting consumers and the legitimate interests of all stakeholders
The ship carried 145 tonnes of rice and flour, 110 tonnes of water, more than 4,000 tents, and 42,000 health packages for women and children
Extending loan tenure will bring down monthly payments; however, it also means accumulating more interest charges
The authority shows how it makes use of high-tech equipment to nab those who may be crossing borders illegally
This digital solution aims to replace traditional pet passports and vaccination books, creating a centralised database for pet information