UAE students to benefit from more scholarships, simpler accreditation in universities

Dubai is boosting support for Emirati students by offering continued scholarships and simplifying the accreditation process for higher education institutions across the emirate.

This comes after the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) signed two key agreements with the emirate’s education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

This move is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of its higher education system, aligning with global trends and labour market demands.

What are these agreements?

The first agreement focuses on enhancing academic and administrative services for students participating in the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme.

This initiative is designed to foster academic excellence, leadership, and innovation among Emirati students, preparing them to be future leaders in various sectors in Dubai.

Each year, the programme selects the top 100 Emirati graduates from both public and private schools across the country to pursue bachelor’s degrees in disciplines aligned with the emirate's long-term growth goals.

The second agreement aims to strengthen collaboration on the licensing and accreditation of higher education institutions in Dubai, with the goal of establishing the UAE as a premier global destination for higher education.

Comprehensive framework

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said, “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with KHDA to offer best-in-class services for scholarship students and maximise the efficiency of accreditation procedures. These agreements aim to create an environment that attracts prestigious educational institutions from around the world in line with our mission to elevate the UAE’s higher education sector and boost its global competitiveness.”