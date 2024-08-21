UAE students excited to do projects 'instead of stressful exams' with new academic rules

The met had forecast that residents in some parts of the country can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days
Parents and students have welcomed the decision of exams being replaced with skills-based evaluations for some students studying in the UAE's public schools.
Instead of written exams, the skills of public school students in grades 5 to 8 will be measured in project-based assessments for the second term this school year.
This announcement was made by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology. She emphasised that the transition to these new evaluation methods will be implemented gradually, ensuring a smooth adaptation for public schools.
Emirati student Fatima Al Matar Al Mansouri, a soon-to-be seventh grader, shared her enthusiasm: “I’m excited that students will now have the opportunity to be creative instead of facing stressful exams!” She added, “I love the idea of projects; I believe they will help me grasp the material better and apply what I learn in real-life situations through my creations.”
While she appreciates group work, the Abu Dhabi Emirati resident hopes for individual projects to ensure everyone’s understanding is reflected fairly, noting that exams often lead to anxiety, causing students to forget important information.
Top official Sarah Al Amiri emphasised that this new evaluation framework "focuses on students' skills and helps them put theoretical knowledge into practice, further enriching their learning outcomes." This change has sparked excitement among students, who see it as an opportunity to engage in hands-on activities and express their creativity.
With the slight shift away from exams for a semester, some students looks forward to having more free time to engage in outdoor activities and hobbies they’re passionate about, giving them a healthier balance between academic demands and personal interests.
Fares Al Mazmi, a 12-year-old in eighth grade, expressed optimism about the new system. “This change is excellent as it will help me improve my grades. I often skip outdoor activities because memorisation is difficult for me, and it takes hours of studying. Now, I will spend less time studying and can focus on projects instead. I prefer practical work over theoretical work.”
Dalal Al Noufali, an 11-year-old in sixth grade, added, “This system is much better than the exams, which I always find difficult. I love executing projects, and I’m used to carrying out various summer camp projects.”
Parents have largely welcomed these changes, believing they will enhance their children's intellectual and creative skills. Shamsa Al Ali, a retired teacher with a son in sixth grade, voiced her satisfaction: “As a former teacher, I applaud this programme, which reduces the theoretical aspect and focuses more on the practical side. It will boost my son's enthusiasm and allow us to apply what he learns at home.”
Intisar Ali, a parent of an eighth grader, expressed her support enthusiastically. “I find substituting the exam with a project to be excellent, as it helps in development. This project-based approach encourages students to be hands-on. I enrolled my son in engineering, where practical training is emphasised, and I believe this system will empower him to explore the right educational path.”
As excitement builds among parents and students regarding the new assessment model, it remains unclear how the student projects will be evaluated or implemented in practice, as the minister has yet to disclose specific details.
