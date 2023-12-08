UAE students alert: ICSE, ISC board exam dates announced

File photo

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 1:22 PM

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced the dates for the next ICSE and ISC board exams for Class 10 and 12, respectively.

For Class 10 students, the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) exams will start on February 21 and run until March 28. Test duration ranges from two to three hours on each day, with most starting at 11am. Results are expected to be released in May 2024.

Class 12 students, on the other hand, will be taking their ISC (Indian School Certificate) board exams from February 12 to April 3. Takers will be given three hours to complete the paper assigned on a given day. Results will also be released in May 2024.

Both the ICSE and ISC are examinations conducted by CISCE, a private board of education in India, headquarted in New Delhi. A number of Indian schools in the UAE follow the comprehensive syllabus that the CISCE curriculum covers.

Here are the full timelines of exams from the education council's official website:

For ICSE exam takers (Class 10)

For ISC exam takers (Class 12)

