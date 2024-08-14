UAE shops offer tuition fees for a year, scholarships in back-to-school promos

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:28 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:59 PM

With less than two weeks to the reopening of educational institutions, major retail shops across the UAE are competing to lure parents with tempting offers, including opportunities to win a year of school fees, scholarships, and more. Some hypermarkets have also launched initiatives like recycling school uniforms and collecting old textbooks for donation.

On Wednesday, Al Maya Supermarket launched its back-to-school promotion, which runs till August 27. Upon spending Dh50 at any of the outlets, a shopper will be eligible for entry into the raffle draw.

“Our ‘Back to School’ promotion gives our valued clients the chance to win a year’s worth of school tuition. Education is a pillar of our society, and this initiative reflects our commitment to helping families,” Kamal Vachani, group director and Partner at Al Maya Group, told Khaleej Times.

By the end of the campaign, three children stand a chance to win their school fees worth Dh25,000 each. “We believe that this gesture will reduce the stress on parents and contribute to the bright futures of these young minds,” Vachani noted.

Carrefour, LuLu Hypermarket, Co-operative Society, Danube Home, IKEA, and other big and small brands have also rolled out offers on school essentials, children’s furniture and more.

In a month-long campaign, LuLu Hypermarket has also launched a scholarship scheme for students. By making a minimum of Dh150 worth of purchase of school essentials as many as 25 students can win Dh10,000 each, totalling to Dh250,000. As part of its rewards programme, about 200 shoppers can earn 20 million LuLu happiness points, which can be redeemed for discounts. The retail chain, in association with Dubai Parks and the Green Planet, is giving away 1,000 free tickets too.